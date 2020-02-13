Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $224.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

