BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Position Increased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. BioTelemetry makes up 2.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of BioTelemetry worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

