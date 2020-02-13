Bismuth Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $7,282.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000731 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 212.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

