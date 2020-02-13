BitBar (BTB) Market Cap Tops $113,989.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. BitBar has a total market cap of $113,989.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can now be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00024963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, BitBar has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.28 or 1.97475912 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000369 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,772 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.