Bitcloud Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $69,318.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,382,979 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

