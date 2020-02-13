Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $427.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000195 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

