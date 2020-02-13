Bitcoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $8.47 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $463.21 or 0.04572325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, bitFlyer, COSS and Korbit. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and approximately $5.03 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,123.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00736479 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,276,363 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

