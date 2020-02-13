Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 46.3% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00009567 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Exrates, Binance and Bithumb. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $181.18 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004745 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038679 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinBene, OKEx, YoBit, Coinnest, Exrates, HitBTC, Indodax, Crex24, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, Binance, Bithumb, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

