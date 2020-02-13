Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $228.47 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $13.05 or 0.00128466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Exrates, C2CX and Graviex. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $228.47 million and $83.71 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00703657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00129230 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002259 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, Coinone, BitBay, Kucoin, Ovis, Huobi, Korbit, TDAX, Bitsane, QuadrigaCX, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, BitFlip, Binance, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Sistemkoin, Negocie Coins, Koineks, Braziliex, Zebpay, Crex24, YoBit, Bitlish, HitBTC, Gate.io, Exrates, Exmo, BitMarket, Indodax, Bitinka, CEX.IO, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Bit-Z, Bithumb, DSX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

