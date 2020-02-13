Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.01285034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048535 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00224295 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002466 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

