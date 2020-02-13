Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Tops One Day Volume of $16,480.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00038143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $530,659.00 and $16,480.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004631 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002530 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 136,054 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.