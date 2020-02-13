Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $40,667.00 and $2,399.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.03479201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00149132 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 25,056,416 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

