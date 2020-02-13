BitRewards (BIT) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One BitRewards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $39,083.00 and $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitRewards

BIT is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

