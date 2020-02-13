BitTube Trading 11% Higher This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Bittrex. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $28,250.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00895736 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004721 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002029 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 236,786,357 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

