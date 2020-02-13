BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJRI stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

