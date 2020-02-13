BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CL King assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,007. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $795.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

