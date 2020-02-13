Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020664 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00211835 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037113 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000237 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 188.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002180 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

