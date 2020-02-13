Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-$1.214 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.97-2.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.42.

BKI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.00. 1,230,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

