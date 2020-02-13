BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.