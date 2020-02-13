Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.81% of Blackline worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 416,326 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after acquiring an additional 380,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 799.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 220,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 3rd quarter worth $9,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackline stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

