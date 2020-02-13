Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,479 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Blackline worth $20,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 7.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.25 and a beta of 0.73. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

