Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $347-352 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.57 million.Blackline also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackline from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.07 and a beta of 0.73. Blackline has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

