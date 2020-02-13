Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.80 million.Blackline also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Blackline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackline from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,648. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -116.07 and a beta of 0.73. Blackline has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

In other news, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $434,725.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,233.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

