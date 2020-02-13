Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s (BXMT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BXMT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $98,685. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 187,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 380,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 525,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

