Blockport (BPT) Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $21,849.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

