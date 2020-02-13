Blue Square Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,160.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,075.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,816.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

