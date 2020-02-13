Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

BPMC traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.81. 740,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

