Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.83-0.86 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,467. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

