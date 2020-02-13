BMO Capital Markets Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$1.25

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TSE CS traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 128,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,054. The company has a market capitalization of $291.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$0.92.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$468,866.20. Also, insider George Leslie Brack acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$57,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,045,095. Insiders acquired 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640 in the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

