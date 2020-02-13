Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.75 Billion

Analysts forecast that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will announce sales of $19.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $20.81 billion. Boeing posted sales of $22.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $90.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.92 billion to $96.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $109.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.23 billion to $115.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $347.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of -289.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

