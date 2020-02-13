Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 766.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Boeing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,913. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of -288.51, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

