Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Boeing stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,460. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.84 and its 200-day moving average is $349.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

