Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100,197 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Boeing were worth $59,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.82. 3,779,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,460. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

