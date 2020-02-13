BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.73. 135,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,073. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BOKF. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

