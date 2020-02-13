BonusCloud Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,868.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,868.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $621.07 or 0.06077680 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00057332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024453 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00120438 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001742 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,228,412 tokens. BonusCloud's official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud's official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

