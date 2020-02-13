BoostCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $9,694.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $9,694.00 and $17.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoostCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004643 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001319 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002503 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038143 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.