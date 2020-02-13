BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

BorgWarner has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.64. 1,836,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,921. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.