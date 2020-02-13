BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.85-4.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.85-4.15 EPS.

BWA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

