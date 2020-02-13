BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.85-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.75-10.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.

NYSE BWA opened at $34.69 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

