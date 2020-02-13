BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $7.94 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.



About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,228,613,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,436,703 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

