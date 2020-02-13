Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $123.45 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $311.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

