Boston Partners Acquires 1,006,383 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006,383 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.71% of FirstEnergy worth $186,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,117,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,774,000 after acquiring an additional 970,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,282,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,841,000 after acquiring an additional 431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,537,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,829,000 after acquiring an additional 426,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

