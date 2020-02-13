Boston Partners Acquires 72,946 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of American Express worth $138,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $106.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.