Boston Partners Acquires 97,277 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.67% of Nutrien worth $184,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.26.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $56.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.