Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,570,945 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.64% of Marathon Oil worth $177,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

