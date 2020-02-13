Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,678,573 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.66% of SLM worth $175,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,453,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $31,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,621 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 189.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 75.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,301,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 559,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.