Boston Partners Buys 828,510 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,510 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 5.51% of Science Applications International worth $276,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $69.99 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

