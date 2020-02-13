Boston Partners Buys 858,343 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 228.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.68% of Nexstar Media Group worth $144,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,262,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

Shares of NXST opened at $125.10 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.08%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,075 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

