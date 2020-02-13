Boston Partners Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,820 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.37% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $199,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,626. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.