Boston Partners Cuts Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.08% of SYNNEX worth $137,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $144.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.42. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,408 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $332,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $35,006.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,300.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,508. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.